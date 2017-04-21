Attempted rape inside bathroom at the Shops at Columbus Circle

Police in Manhattan are searching for a suspect wanted in an attempted rape in Columbus Circle.It happened on Friday morning around 10 a.m. at the Shops at Columbus Circle in the Time Warner Center.An 18-year-old woman was using the restroom on the second floor when the suspect crawled under the door to her bathroom stall.Police say he said, "Hey," to the woman and pulled down his pants exposing his underwear.The victim's screaming apparently scared the suspect off.The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, 30-35 years old, 5'8", 160 lbs., with black hair and last seen wearing a lime green short sleeved shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).