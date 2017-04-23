NEWS

Married couple struck and killed by alleged drunk driver in Massapequa Park

CeFaan Kim
MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) --
Police have arrested an alleged drunk driver after a married couple was struck and killed on a road in Massapequa Park Saturday night.

According to detectives, while attempting to cross Merrick Road on foot just east of Park Blvd. at about 8:10 p.m.,the husband and wife were struck by an eastbound 2015 Ford Explorer driven by John Hartwig, 63, of Massapequa.

The victims, both 77 years old, were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say Hartwig was found to have been driving in an intoxicated condition and was placed under arrest at the scene.



He is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

CeFaan Kim was live at the scene:
