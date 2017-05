Authorities say the death of a transgender woman who was discovered unconscious last month in Midtown was a homicide.The 59-year-old woman, believed to be homeless, was found on Seventh Avenue, near West 29th Street, around 10:30 p.m. on April 25.The medical examiner says the cause of death was complications of a blunt impact injury to the head.The victim has not yet been identified. Police are still trying to find her family.So far no arrests have been made.