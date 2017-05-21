A driver who injured two passengers when he crashed his car on Staten Island was allegedly drunk behind the wheel.Police say the 59-year-old driver lost control and hit a utility pole.It happened on Hylan Boulevard and Arden Avenue in Annadale at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.A 55-year-old woman in the front seat was critically injured.Both the driver and a 60-year-old woman who was in the back seat sustained neck and back injuries.The driver has been charged with driving under the influence.