Driver charged with DWI in crash that injured 3 on Staten Island

A car crashed into a pole on Staten Island, leaving three hurt.

ANNADALE, Staten Island (WABC) --
A driver who injured two passengers when he crashed his car on Staten Island was allegedly drunk behind the wheel.

Police say the 59-year-old driver lost control and hit a utility pole.

It happened on Hylan Boulevard and Arden Avenue in Annadale at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 55-year-old woman in the front seat was critically injured.

Both the driver and a 60-year-old woman who was in the back seat sustained neck and back injuries.

The driver has been charged with driving under the influence.
