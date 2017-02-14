A veteran on Long Island is staging an election protest at his home.James Klein hung an American flag upside down at his home on Inauguration Day to protest President Donald Trump, who Klein believes is dangerous for the country.Klein, who served in the Navy, said since putting the flag up he's received hate mail and nasty calls from people. The comments from his fellow veterans hurt him the most."A lot of veterans are doing it to me too, and the veterans understand, when they raise their hand they uphold the Constitution," he said. "This is my constitutional right to do this. The veterans just don't understand that."A few days after putting the flag up outside his home in East Patchogue, someone stole it. Klein bought another one and put it back up again.He now has a spotlight on the flag at night to try to deter would-be thieves.Neighbors have also turned security cameras towards the flagpole.Klein said he's not disrespecting the flag, he's disrespecting the president. Klein says Trump is taking the country in the wrong direction.Most of the neighbors are standing by Klein, not because they necessarily agree with what he's doing, but because they say he's a nice man and a wonderful neighbor.