NEWS

East Patchogue veteran targeted for upside down flag

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has the story of a man protesting by hanging the flag upside down.

By
EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) --
A veteran on Long Island is staging an election protest at his home.

James Klein hung an American flag upside down at his home on Inauguration Day to protest President Donald Trump, who Klein believes is dangerous for the country.

Klein, who served in the Navy, said since putting the flag up he's received hate mail and nasty calls from people. The comments from his fellow veterans hurt him the most.

"A lot of veterans are doing it to me too, and the veterans understand, when they raise their hand they uphold the Constitution," he said. "This is my constitutional right to do this. The veterans just don't understand that."

A few days after putting the flag up outside his home in East Patchogue, someone stole it. Klein bought another one and put it back up again.

He now has a spotlight on the flag at night to try to deter would-be thieves.

Neighbors have also turned security cameras towards the flagpole.

Klein said he's not disrespecting the flag, he's disrespecting the president. Klein says Trump is taking the country in the wrong direction.

Most of the neighbors are standing by Klein, not because they necessarily agree with what he's doing, but because they say he's a nice man and a wonderful neighbor.
Related Topics:
newsflagslong island newsprotestdonald trumpEast Patchogue
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's full resignation letter
Everything you need to know about Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Pedro Hernandez guilty in murder, kidnapping of Etan Patz
NSC in 'disarray' after Flynn's resignation: Lawmakers
More News
Top Stories
Pedro Hernandez guilty in murder, kidnapping of Etan Patz
Family, friends mourn murdered Ohio State student
FBI doubles reward to $20,000 in murder of ABC7 producer
Happy Valentine's Day: Man sues Uber after app glitch reveals cheating
Knicks lift Charles Oakley ban after meeting with Silver, Jordan
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy; Conway cites 'lightning rod'
Man accused in death of missing New Jersey teen will stay in jail
Show More
With 200,000 evacuated, damaged dam threatens California towns
Man accused of taking religious items from St. Patrick's on Long Island
Man busted at JFK Airport after allegedly smuggling cocaine in his shoes
Police identify man wanted in Bronx nightclub shooting
Officer suspended after man escapes custody at East Harlem drug store
More News
Top Video
Man accused in death of missing New Jersey teen will stay in jail
Strong winds cause downed trees, power losses in NY area
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
WATCH: Backstage at Westminster
More Video