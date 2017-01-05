ATLANTIC TERMINAL LIRR CRASH

NTSB: LIRR engineer doesn't recall Atlantic Terminal crash, train was going more than 10 mph
EMBED </>More News Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the investigation into Wednesday's LIRR crash. (Photo/@KathyPycz via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
The NTSB said the engineer controlling the Long Island Rail Road train that crashed at the end of a platform as it pulled into Atlantic Terminal Wednesday morning, injuring 100 people, doesn't remember the crash.

The packed, rush-hour train crashed as it entered the station in Brooklyn, hurling passengers onto the floor and slamming them into each other. Many had been standing as they prepared to get off the train at the last stop.

The train was going more than 10 mph when the crash happened, an official with the NTSB announced Thursday.

A federal official briefed on the crash told Eyewitness News the train was going into the station at 33 mph, and dropped to 15 mph on the approach, as it was supposed to do. But in the last three minutes, the train's speed fluctuated from 2 mph to 10 mph before striking the bumping block.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, officials interviewed the train's three-member crew, including the engineer, who was treated for minor injuries.

The engineer has worked with the LIRR since 1999 and has worked on this particular run for the last year. He started his shift at midnight the day of the crash, after having three days off.

The NTSB said the engineer told investigators he remembered entering the station, but doesn't remember anything just before and during the crash. He also said he was not on a cellphone at the time, but federal investigators will verify his account by obtaining his cellphone records.

PHOTOS: LIRR train crash aftermath

NTSB officials will be at the site for up to seven days, and are asking eyewitnesses to email them footage and video of the crash to help with the investigation. The email address is witness@NTSB.gov.

NTSB investigator Jim Southworth said event recorders have been recovered and the train's engineer has undergone drug testing. The results of that testing aren't known yet.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the train's data recorder survived the crash undamaged.

The front of the slow-moving train hit a bumping block as it pulled into the terminal, left the tracks and smashed into a small structure, apparently a work area. A rail pierced the floor of a train car, authorities said.

"Accidents seem to happen in an instant but they take some time to unravel. Our mission is to understand not just what happened, but why it happened," said Southworth.

RELATED: Excessive speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Thomas Prendergast said there is "a signal system that controls (trains) coming in at limited speeds. But when you're getting to the end it's the locomotive engineer's responsibility. And the train's brakes have to work. All those things have to be looked at in the investigation."

Passengers said they heard screeching brakes, but it was not enough -- or soon enough -- to stop the train before it slammed into the terminal.

A little more than 100 people were treated for minor injuries after the 8:30 a.m. crash. The most serious was a leg injury, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said. All have been released from the three hospitals. None was admitted.

"The entire structure started shaking," said Steben Medina, who was having coffee at the terminal when he heard the crash and screams. "I thought a bomb had gone off or something."

RELATED: LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: "Luckily, all things considered, this was a relatively minor accident."

The train in Wednesday's wreck originated in Far Rockaway, leaving there at 7:18 a.m., and was carrying around 450 people. The train was supposed to arrive at Atlantic Terminal at 8:11 a.m.

N.J. Burkett describes scene at Atlantic Terminal after LIRR crash:
EMBED </>More News Videos

NJ Burkett, who was riding his own train to work and arrived 5 minutes after the crash, describes the scene

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
newsbrooklyn newstrain derailmentatlantic terminal lirr crashatlantic terminalNew York CityDowntown BrooklynFort Greene
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ATLANTIC TERMINAL LIRR CRASH
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
Speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More atlantic terminal lirr crash
NEWS
Obama Gets Classified Hacking Report, Intel Officials Mum in Testimony
Passerby a hero after saving 2 children, woman from burning SI building
Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump's SEC Chair Pick
How Senate Confirmation Works
Intelligence chief: Russia undoubtedly meddled in election
More News
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow on the way!
Mom sentenced to 30 years in death of 5-year-old son in NJ
Hate crime charges in teen's Facebook Live torture
What do you see? 'Demon sighting' photo goes viral
Police shoot armed suspect wearing vest on Staten Island
2 local Kmart and Sears stores among 150 closing
Macy's to close 68 stores, 2 in New York area
Show More
Amazon to open bookstore in Manhattan mall
Giving peanut-based foods to babies early prevents allergies
Exclusive: Good Samaritan recounts rescuing teen from fiery crash
Police investigating woman's body found in East Village apartment
Intelligence chief: Russia undoubtedly meddled in election
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Police shoot armed suspect wearing vest on Staten Island
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Exclusive: Arsonist caught on camera torching vehicles in Richmond Hill
More Video