TRUMP TOWER

NYPD: Backpack that triggered Trump Tower evacuation was filled with toys

(Photo/@cielo_celest via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A portion of Trump Tower in New York City was evacuated after a suspicious package later deemed to be harmless was found inside the building Tuesday.

Just before 5 p.m., the NYPD said a backpack was found in a public space area in the Fifth Avenue building. Officers cleared parts of the building while investigators went into see what was in the bag.

Video on social media shows people running to get out of the building:

A short time later, the NYPD determined the package was safe. The bag was filled with children's toys. An "all clear" has been given by officers at the scene.

Trump Tower is home to President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn into office in January. In the meantime, security has been greatly heightened in and around the tower.

Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newstrump towersuspicious packageMidtownNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRUMP TOWER
Baruch student arrested with knife, fireworks at Trump Tower
Trump Tower climber has court date set for February
NYC officials call for more federal funding for Trump Tower security
NYC mayor wants feds to pay $35M for Trump Tower security
More trump tower
NEWS
Obama Praises Peace During Japanese PM Pearl Harbor Visit
Trump Tower Partially Evacuated Due to Suspicious Package
Candlelight gathering in Sag Harbor after fire destroys businesses
Newark mayor reports 10 percent drop in violent crime
More News
Top Stories
Police questioning father in murders of 4-year-old son and mother
Cross Bronx Expressway crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scout pack
Nation-wide mall brawls have authorities eyeing social media
11-year-old girl killed while crossing Bronx street
Show More
Baby dies days after parents' suspected drug overdose deaths
Video captures brazen break-in as thieves pull off UES fur heist
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
Candlelight gathering in Sag Harbor after fire destroys businesses
Former Jets coach Rex Ryan fired by Buffalo Bills
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
More Photos