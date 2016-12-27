NYPD: Backpack that triggered Trump Tower evacuation was filled with toys

VIDEO: Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan evacuated due to suspicious package: https://t.co/TnGzBRlLf9 pic.twitter.com/VHbJ692RLL — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 27, 2016

A portion of Trump Tower in New York City was evacuated after a suspicious package later deemed to be harmless was found inside the building Tuesday.Just before 5 p.m., the NYPD said a backpack was found in a public space area in the Fifth Avenue building. Officers cleared parts of the building while investigators went into see what was in the bag.Video on social media shows people running to get out of the building:A short time later, the NYPD determined the package was safe. The bag was filled with children's toys. An "all clear" has been given by officers at the scene.Trump Tower is home to President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn into office in January. In the meantime, security has been greatly heightened in and around the tower.Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.