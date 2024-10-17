Man jumps from 2nd floor inside Trump Tower in Midtown, authorities say

The person fell or jumped from the third floor to first floor, police say.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man jumped from the second floor to the first floor lobby inside Trump Tower, according to authorities.

They say they reviewed surveillance video and determined the individual, believed to be an adult male, jumped from the second floor balcony to the ground floor lobby.

He was found conscious and alert and was transported to the hospital.

This is not believed to be related to Donald Trump or his security.

The atrium is a publicly designated space that anyone can enter.

Few other details were released.

