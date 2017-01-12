NEWS

Investigation uncovers permit violations at site of Yonkers roof collapse
Jim Hoffer has the latest details.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
An Eyewitness News investigations has uncovered new information in a roof collapse that injured five people at the Cross County Mall in Yonkers Wednesday.

Authorities say a Bobcat machine fell through the roof of the National Wholesale Liquidators store on Central Park Avenue, with the Yonkers Fire Department calling it a "major roof collapse."

Our investigation has been able to uncover what appears to be at least two permit violations that occurred at the site. We can confirm that when work began, the building owner did have a permit to do the work. But that permit was violated by failing to inform the city of Yonkers that work was about to get underway on the roof, which had been closed for years.

A spokesperson for the city says that notification was a requirement of the permit so that an inspector could check the roof work site before the construction began. The permit placed a weight restriction of no more than 4,500 pounds of equipment on the roof.

We've also learned it is likely that the heavy lifter that fell 30 feet weighed at least a ton more than the permit allowed, at around 7,000 pounds.

The machine operator, a passenger, and four people in the store were hurt, though all the injuries were considered minor

Te contractor, Maarv Concrete Restoration out of New Jersey, had four OSHA safety violations in the last 10 years.

Neither the building owner nor the contractor has yet been cited for any violations, in part because city inspectors have been unable to access the building site that remains unstable.

We are been told violations are pending as the investigation continues.
