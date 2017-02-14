NEWS

Prosecutors: Suspect in missing Neptune teen's murder taped by accomplice

EMBED </>More News Videos

Toni Yates has the latest on the death of New Jersey teen Sarah Stern.

Eyewitness News
BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) --
The man accused in the murder of a 19-year-old New Jersey woman late last year will remain in custody as the case moves forward, a ruling that emerged from a dramatic court appearance in which prosecutors alleged a slew of disturbing details.

Although the body of 19-year-old Sarah Stern still hasn't been found, authorities believe she was killed December 2, the day before she was reported missing.

Two of her lifelong friends are now accused in her death, and authorities believe 19-year-old Liam McAtasney strangled her before enlisting 19-year-old Preston Taylor to help dump the body off the Route 35 Bridge in Belmar.

Left: Liam McAtasney, Right: Preston Taylor


Stern's car was found with the keys still in the ignition, but repeated searches of the Shark River Inlet have found nothing.

McAtasney sat shackled in the jury box during Tuesday's hearing, as assistant prosecutor Meghan Doyle laid out why he should not be offered bail.

Prosecutors told the judge that McAtasney, of Neptune City, was caught on videotape saying he strangled Stern with such force that he lifted her off the ground and watched for 30 minutes as she died in her home. They said he gave the description to Taylor, Stern's junior year prom date, who secretly videotaped their meeting.

McAtasney's attorney, Charles Moriarty, did not fight prosecutors' bid to keep his client in custody, but he told reporters after the hearing that McAtasney was innocent.

"He didn't hurt her," he said. "And wouldn't hurt her."

Prosecutors allege that McAtasney killed Stern in her Neptune City home and robbed her of thousands of dollars, then employed Taylor to help put her body in her car before driving to the bridge. Both defendants were among the nearly 100 people who volunteered to help search for Stern after her car was found.

McAtasney faces charges of murder, felony murder, conspiracy, hindering apprehension and disposal of human remains. Authorities allege Stern was killed during a robbery that McAtasney had planned for several months. Taylor has been charged with conspiracy, hindering apprehension and disposal of human remains for his alleged role in the crime. He will also remain in jail until his trial.

Taylor's attorney, John Perrone, has said that Taylor tried to talk McAtasney out of killing Stern. Prosecutors say they have no evidence of that.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call (800) 533-7443, (732) 775-1615, or (732) 681-1700.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsmurdermissing womanBelmarNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pedro Hernandez guilty in murder, kidnapping of Etan Patz
Top Dems want wider Flynn-Russia probe
VIDEO: Jurors explain conviction in Etan Patz murder
ANALYSIS: Flynn resignation raises dark questions surrounding Trump and Russia
More News
Top Stories
Pedro Hernandez guilty in murder, kidnapping of Etan Patz
VIDEO: Jurors explain conviction in Etan Patz murder
Family, friends mourn murdered Ohio State student
FBI doubles reward to $20,000 in murder of ABC7 producer
Fire destroys at least 12 boats at marina in New Jersey
Happy Valentine's Day: Man sues Uber after app glitch reveals cheating
Knicks lift Charles Oakley ban after meeting with Silver, Jordan
Show More
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy; Conway cites 'lightning rod'
Saved: Big Apple Circus to return under new ownership
With 200,000 evacuated, crews rush to repair California dam
East Patchogue man gets mean calls over flag protest
Police identify man wanted in Bronx nightclub shooting
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Strong winds cause downed trees, power losses in NY area
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
WATCH: Backstage at Westminster
More Video