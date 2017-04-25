NEWS

AG Sessions to visit Central Islip Friday to discuss gang violence

This is an image of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session speaking during a White House press briefing. Monday, Mar. 27, 2017 (KGO-TV)

Eyewitness News
CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is traveling to Central Islip Friday morning to discuss gang violence, including MS-13, with local law enforcement.

Sessions is expected to be at the federal courthouse at 9 a.m. for what should be an hour-long meeting with representatives from the various law enforcement agencies battling gangs in Suffolk County.

Congressman Peter King is also expected to be in attendance.

The gang MS-13 is a stated priority for the Justice Department and the Trump administration.

In an Associated Press interview Monday, President Trump said, "We are out in Long Island cleaning out the MS-13 scum."
