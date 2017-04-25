Attorney General Jeff Sessions is traveling to Central Islip Friday morning to discuss gang violence, including MS-13, with local law enforcement.Sessions is expected to be at the federal courthouse at 9 a.m. for what should be an hour-long meeting with representatives from the various law enforcement agencies battling gangs in Suffolk County.Congressman Peter King is also expected to be in attendance.The gang MS-13 is a stated priority for the Justice Department and the Trump administration.In an Associated Press interview Monday, President Trump said, "We are out in Long Island cleaning out the MS-13 scum."