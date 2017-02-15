NEWS

State trooper dragged during traffic stop in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A state trooper attempting to make a traffic stop was dragged and injured by a driver on Long Island Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the westbound Southern State Parkway in Hempstead around 3 p.m.

A state trooper pulled over a vehicle near Exit 19S - Peninsula Boulevard.

There was a struggle and when the trooper tried to arrest the driver and police say he took off with the trooper hanging from the window.

The Honda Accord coup then crashed into the center median.



That's when the trooper and Good Samaritans managed to grab the driver, identified by police as Kyheem Kelly, 29, of Queens, and arrest him.

The trooper was dragged across all three lanes of traffic before striking the concrete center median.

He's being treated at a local hospital for head injuries.

Kelly is now facing charges of aggravated assault upon a police officer, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

He's set to be arraigned on Thursday.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to please contact the State Police at (631)756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.
