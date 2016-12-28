  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Victim of Bergenfield, New Jersey home invasion recounts terrifying ordeal

By
BERGENFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A Bergenfield, New Jersey man is recovering from a vicious beating inside his own home, , and now is describing the terrifying attack.

Paul Wilson lives alone, like so many other seniors, and while making some popcorn to watch TV, he claims he was the victim of a violent home invasion.

Wilson says he was walking up the stairs when a man came down, hitting the 71-year-old in the head with a cane.

The injury left a gash on the top of Wilson's head.

"I feared he might kill me or seriously injure me," said Wilson, who says he fell backwards down the stairs badly bleeding, landing on the carpet.

"It happened so fast," said Wilson. "He was extremely fast and strong for his build, and he forced me down to the floor."

Then Wilson says his attacker tied him up. "Forced me down to the floor and tied up my hands," he said.

The attacker is described as a thin-built male wearing a mask who stole a debit card and ten dollars cash.

Wilson believes he entered through a door in the garage.

Video shows Wilson coming to a neighbor's house for help after he worked his way out of the belt the suspect used to tie up the elderly man.

The incident has left Paul Wilson worried about his safety.

"Now after this incident I am seriously giving thought to moving into an apartment in town, this house is no longer safe..I don't feel right in it," he said.
Related Topics:
newshome invasionnew jersey newsBergenfield
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mom dressing son in girl's clothes part of double murder motive, police say
Trump Blasts Obama for Disrupting 'Smooth Transition'
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence in at Least 9 States
Times Square reconstruction finished just before New Year's Eve
More News
Top Stories
Mom dressing son in girl's clothes part of double murder motive, police say
Dad accused of hitting, killing his toddler son on Christmas Eve
Suspect arrested in stabbing of tourist in Midtown
Propane tank explosion in garbage truck sparks strip mall fire
Baby Jesus statue taken from Long Island church
Suspect wanted in series of Queens bank robberies
Mugshot: Intruder beaten with firewood after breaking into home
Show More
New NYPD recruiting goal to make sure officers reflect NYC
Police chase 2, suspected of stealing car rims, into Irvington
2 officers hurt after Jersey City police cruiser crash
Exclusive: Day care workers acquitted in child endangerment case
Uber driver boasts of cruising through 240 consecutive green lights in NYC
More News
Photos
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
More Photos