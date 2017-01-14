NEWS

Terrifying video shows moment woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley
Surveillance video shows the crash in Shirley.

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) --
One woman is under arrest, and another is seriously hurt after a crash at a gas pump on Long Island.


Police say the driver, Renee McKinney was on drugs when she ran off the road in Shirley. The car slammed into a gas pump and pinned another woman who was filling her gas tank on Saturday morning.

Officials say the victim is in serious condition.

McKinney faces DWI charges.
