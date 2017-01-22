NEWS

Police: Woman assaulted, robbed in Central Park in broad daylight

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are looking for the man who assaulted and robbed a woman in Central Park in the middle of the day.

Police say the suspect grabbed a woman around her neck, took her to the ground and demanded cash. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near West 109th Street and West Drive on Thursday afternoon.

The victim did not have any money on her at the time, but the suspect took her cell phone. He also pulled his pants down and demanded she perform a sex act.

Two Good Samaritans heard the victim's screams for help, and the suspect ran away.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 20-25 years old, 5'8"-5'9" tall with a thin build. He is said to have a medium complexion and close-cut black hair.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)
