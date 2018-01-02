Off-duty police dog devours Starbucks 'puppuccino'

TWINSBURG, Ohio --A police dog in Ohio is taking the internet by storm as he fervently feasts on a so-called 'puppuccino' in a Starbucks drive-through lane.
The Twinsburg Police Department's canine unit took to social media this week to share adorable footage of one of its off-duty dogs chowing down on the sweet treat, which he devours in less than 30 seconds.
A popular fixture on Starbucks' secret menu, the puppuccino is a small cup of whipped cream that has delighted dogs the world over:
Max got a puppuccino from Starbucks this morning pic.twitter.com/BvY6CPqPOT— n a t (@NatalieBode) September 10, 2016
Look at my dog nieces sharing a puppuccino pic.twitter.com/d37HdzYF8o— meme queen (@Erkuhwilliams) September 9, 2016
puppuccino for the little man ☕️🐶 pic.twitter.com/AZxFvfCpnF— - (@maithamrm) September 7, 2016
bby's first puppuccino pic.twitter.com/Lhw00ej90T— Da vid (@holdthedecaf) September 6, 2016
Phoebs loved her puppuccino! ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/O7Y0fCf54G— lauren (@lolo9514) September 5, 2016
