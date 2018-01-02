CUTE ANIMALS

Off-duty police dog devours Starbucks 'puppuccino'

An adorable police dog devoured a 'puppachino' in the Starbucks drive-through lane. (KTRK)

TWINSBURG, Ohio --
A police dog in Ohio is taking the internet by storm as he fervently feasts on a so-called 'puppuccino' in a Starbucks drive-through lane.

The Twinsburg Police Department's canine unit took to social media this week to share adorable footage of one of its off-duty dogs chowing down on the sweet treat, which he devours in less than 30 seconds.

A popular fixture on Starbucks' secret menu, the puppuccino is a small cup of whipped cream that has delighted dogs the world over:



