VIDEO: Deputy breaks window to free bear trapped in car in California

A deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe. (KGO-TV)

CARNELIAN BAY, California --
Good thing a deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared a video on its Facebook page showing the bear trapped inside a car.

Police decided that breaking the car's window was the safest way to free the bear.

Deputy Lade was brave enough to break the window, allowing the bear to jump out and flee into the forest.

The bear somehow got inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay and destroyed the interior so badly that the doors couldn't be unlocked, the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook post.



