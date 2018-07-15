Authorities say a pizza delivery driver was found dead after his car crashed in New Jersey early Sunday.At about 2:17 a.m., police responded to the area of 503 Paulison Avenue in Passaic, near the Shoprite grocery store, in response to a report of a motor vehicle accident.Officers found a 27-year-old Elmwood Park man unresponsive inside his 1998 Toyota Camry, which had struck a tree.He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's University Medical Center.Investigators say he may have been shot while making a delivery in Clifton before crashing his car a short distance away in Passaic.The victim's identity has not been released.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at 973-470-5908.----------