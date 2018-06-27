Police are searching for the suspect who exposed himself to a 67-year-old woman on an elevator in the Bronx Friday.Officials said a man exposed himself in a building on East 176th Street in the Mount Hope section and then touched himself in front of the woman.The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 35-years-old, 5'8" tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a medium complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a white and red t-shirt with an "8" on the front, red sweatpants and black sneakers.Anyone with information regarding the above incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------