Gym teacher accused of exposing himself to 6 students in Bronx released without bail

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A teacher accused of exposing himself to students with autism at a school in the Bronx was arraigned Thursday and released without bail.
It happened at P.S. 723 on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section on Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors say Dana Barschdorf, 44, pulled down his pants and exposed himself in front of six students between the ages of 9 and 11.
He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, harassment and exposure of a person.
Barschdorf is due back in court on Feb. 14.
The Department of Education released the following statement:
"This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable. This employee has been reassigned pending an investigation."
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.