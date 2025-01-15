Teacher allegedly used Lysol container to expose himself in Bronx school

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A teacher was arrested for allegedly exposing himself inside a Bronx classroom.
Dana Barschdorf, 44, was charged with two counts of attempted lewdness inside P.S. 723 on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section Tuesday morning.
Barschdorf is accused of exposing his penis and inserting it inside a Lysol container.
He was reported by other staff to the police.
The school serves students with Autism, in kindergarten through 4th grade.
