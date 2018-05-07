POLITICS

NYCHA residents give NYC Council members tour of living conditions

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Sandra Bookman has the latest on the authority.

Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
New York City Council members toured a NYCHA development in Brooklyn Monday for a first-hand look at the problems public housing residents have been living with.

The visit comes as the council looks to put billions of dollars into repairs for New York City public housing in the next budget.

NYCHA residents are leading council members on an "inspection tour" to show them the conditions of their homes.

The tours began at the Breukelen Houses in East New York.

Other visits will take place through the month at NYCHA complexes around the city, looking at problems such as crumbling walls, leaking pipes, rodents and dangerous mold.

Tenants and housing advocates say the objective is to force the city to acknowledge the issues and put enough money in the next city budget to repair them.

"We want Mayor de Blasio to put money in the budget so we can get this fixed," said NYCHA tenant Tita Concepcion. "Once and for all, for everyone, not just my building but for everyone. No one should be made to live like this."

In addition to repairing NYCHA's problems, the City Council is also supporting a proposal to build additional senior housing on existing NYCHA property.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsNYCHAnew york city councilCanarsieBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Embattled chairwoman of NYCHA preparing to resign
Cuomo signs executive order calling for monitor of NYCHA funds
POLITICS
Voters head to polls Tuesday in election for mayor of Newark
Cuomo, Nixon could face off in debate on WABC
2 men imprisoned for rape have convictions overturned
UWS subway closures for renovations begin
More Politics
Top Stories
Fashion and religion collide at this year's Met Gala
Driver arrested for DWI in Mamaroneck restaurant crash
7-Eleven customer's anti-immigrants rant leads to assault
Boy awakens after parents agree to donate organs
2 men imprisoned for rape have convictions overturned
Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help woman having seizure
Man dies after being dragged 50 feet in CT hit and run
NJ school: Everyone makes cheerleading squad or no one
Show More
Bronx tenants without cooking gas for nearly a year
Body found in car of missing New Jersey woman
Detective dragged by car leaves rehab to a standing ovation
Woman followed home from subway in attempted rape
Search for killer of Temple University student
More News