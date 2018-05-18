ROYAL WEDDING

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in Royal Wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal Wedding: Shirleen Allicot reports from London (1 of 13)

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Shirleen Allicot has more from Windsor. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By
LONDON --
Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding.

The father of groom Prince Harry stepped in after Markle's dad fell ill days before the wedding and was unable to fly to Britain.


Markle appealed for people to give Thomas Markle "the space he needs to focus on his health" amid reports he had had a heart procedure.

The palace said Friday that Markle's future father-in-law, the heir to the British throne, would walk Markle down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday. The palace says he "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way."


Shirleen Allicot reports live from Windsor Friday.

(Information from the Associated Press)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldRoyal WeddingMeghan Markleprince harrylondonroyal family
ROYAL WEDDING
Why royal weddings capture Americans' imagination
Final preparations underway for Royal Wedding
Grace Kelly and other Americans who've married into royalty
10,000 trinkets: Royals super fan has covered home
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Why royal weddings capture Americans' imagination
Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant goes viral
Trump on laurel-yanny debate: 'I hear covfefe'
Fossils found in walls of Nassau County Courthouse
More Society
Top Stories
Child and teacher killed, 44 hurt in NJ school bus crash
PHOTOS: School bus crash in Mount Olive
Frantic parents rush to Paramus school after NJ bus crash
Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant goes viral
Woman killed by pack of 7 dachshund-terriers
School employee found with young woman, sex toys, drugs
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
Gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing kids under 13
Show More
PD: Safety officer offered help to, assaulted women leaving bar
Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash loses baby
NYPD officer convicted for transporting drugs
Rudy Giuliani's vehicle struck by a pedicab in Manhattan
CT police officer stabbed in neck, woman in custody
More News