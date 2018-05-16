ROYAL WEDDING

Prince George, Princess Charlotte announced as page boy, bridesmaid in royal wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to walk down the aisle, here's a look at the details we know so far. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo)

Meghan Markle's niece- and nephew-to-be will officially play a role in the royal wedding.

Kensington Palace on Wednesday announced the names of the children who will serve as page boys and bridesmaids, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The full list of participating children also includes godchildren of Markle and Prince Harry.

The young royals were last in the spotlight for the birth of their new baby brother, Prince Louis. And they won't be the only members of their immediate family in the wedding party.

Prince William will serve as his brother's best man. Markle will not have a maid or matron of honor.

Here are the children's names and ages, as announced by the royal family.

PHOTOS: William, Kate and the royal family through the years
BRIDESMAIDS

Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, 3

Miss Florence van Cutsem, goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs. Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, 3

Miss Remi Litt, goddaughter of Ms. Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt, 6

Miss Rylan Litt, goddaughter of Ms. Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt, 7

Miss Ivy Mulroney, daughter of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney, 4

Miss Zalie Warren, goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs. Zoe Warren and Mr. Jake Warren, 2
PAGE BOYS

His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, 4

Master Jasper Dyer, godson of Prince Harry, son of Mrs. Amanda Dyer and Mr. Mark Dyer M.V.O., 6

Master Brian Mulroney, son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney, 7

Master John Mulroney, son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney, 7

ABC News coverage of the royal wedding begins Saturday at 5 a.m. ET.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & worldprince williamkate middleton
Related
Everything to know about the royal wedding
How to watch the royal wedding
ROYAL WEDDING
The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer
Royal Wedding: Shirleen Allicot reports from London
Terrorism concerns arise as Royal Wedding nears
Meghan Markle's mom in London for last-minute preps
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Royal Wedding: Shirleen Allicot reports from London
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Meghan Markle's mom in London for last-minute preps
EMT meets paramedics who treated him and inspired him
More Society
Top Stories
At least 4 dead in storms after trees fall onto vehicles
Storm damage creates troubled morning commute for some
VIEWER PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Tuesday's storms
Royal Wedding: Shirleen Allicot reports from London
North Korea threatens to cancel summit over drills
Reward for info on neighbors found murdered in Bushwick
2 found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at apartment complex
Show More
High school seniors praised for car-into-office prank
Hate crime suspect assaulted, ran over stranger, police say
Parents furious son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the US'
10 airline employees busted in airport drug trafficking sting
Teen suspect arrested in New Rochelle school stabbing
More News