  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
ROYAL WEDDING

Why royal weddings capture Americans' imagination

EMBED </>More Videos

A prince falling in love with a commoner - it's almost every young girl's dream. Now, in a real-life fairytale, a prince has fallen in love with an American girl.

By David Ono
WINDSOR, England --
A prince falling in love with a commoner - it's almost every young girl's dream. Now, in a real-life fairy tale, a prince has fallen in love with an American girl.

Four-year-old Ava, from Virginia, is a classic example of the young American little girl who at an early age begins to understand the dream of being a princess.

James McCourt, a royal expert, weighed in on this dream that Americans whole-heartedly buy into.

"There are little girls all around America with tiaras and things in their bedrooms that have grown up with stories of princes and princesses and living in castles," he explained.

Hollywood has produced countless versions of this fairy tale, and before that, it was part of our literary history.

"A woman as a little girl, she's always read fairy tales -- her mother reads them to her -- and you dream of falling in love with a prince or having a prince fall in love with you and, I mean, this is a true-life fairy tale," said Donna Werner, who traveled from Connecticut to witness the royal wedding between Harry and Meghan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleroyal familyu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Final preparations underway for Royal Wedding
Grace Kelly and other Americans who've married into royalty
10,000 trinkets: Royals super fan has covered home
Royal Wedding means economy boom for Britain
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant goes viral
Trump on laurel-yanny debate: 'I hear covfefe'
Fossils found in walls of Nassau County Courthouse
Grace Kelly and other Americans who've married into royalty
More Society
Top Stories
Child and teacher killed, 44 hurt in NJ school bus crash
PHOTOS: School bus crash in Mount Olive
Frantic parents rush to Paramus school after NJ bus crash
Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant goes viral
Woman killed by pack of 7 dachshund-terriers
School employee found with young woman, sex toys, drugs
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
Gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing kids under 13
Show More
PD: Safety officer offered help to, assaulted women leaving bar
Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash loses baby
NYPD officer convicted for transporting drugs
Rudy Giuliani's vehicle struck by a pedicab in Manhattan
CT police officer stabbed in neck, woman in custody
More News