7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

7 On Your Side: Still no security turnstiles at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital 1 year after shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A 7 On Your Side investigation has found that no security turnstiles have been installed at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital nearly a year after a deadly mass shooting.

By
BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
A 7 On Your Side investigation has found that no security turnstiles have been installed at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital nearly a year after a deadly mass shooting.

The death, injuries and fear caused by a former disgruntled doctor who breezed by security with his old employee badge and an AR-15 still leaves some workers uneasy.

"It was devastating, life changing," said Deliah Rivera, a hospital worker who helped assist staff with the wounded on that terrifying afternoon. One doctor was killed and six people wounded when former Dr. Henry Bello opened fired.

In the weeks following the mass shooting, the hospital promised tougher security. But we've learned that a key component of the security upgrades has not been implemented.

Related: Stories of heroism emerge from Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooting

A concerned doctor provided 7 On Your Side Investigates with a memo from the hospital vice president, who promised in the weeks after the attack to install badge swipe verification turnstiles for its main entrances. In the email, the VP promises installation in 10 to 12 weeks.

A check of the hospital's entrances shows that 11 months after the shooting, not a single turnstile has been installed, nor are there any signs of pending installation.

PHOTOS: Images from the scene

"It is really surprising," said Edmund Hartnett, a former commanding officer of the NYPD's Intelligence Division who now runs a security firm.

Hartnett said the fact that the active shooter entered the hospital using his old identification badge adds to the need for Bronx-Lebanon to get turnstiles installed.

"The turnstile involves access control badge swiping, so a former employee's badge would activate and the turnstile would prohibit entry," he said.

One doctor who spoke under the promise of anonymity said he and his colleagues do not feel safe and that they can't understand why the hospital is taking so long to install turnstiles he feels would be an added deterrent.

Hospital spokesman Errol Schneer says they maintain security at "the highest level" and that recent enhancements include new identification cards, additional cameras and safety training for employees. Schneer said turnstiles will be installed by mid-June, adding they've been delayed because of "manufacturing problems and regulatory codes."

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED?

Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.

You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly:

Jim Hoffer:
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc
Twitter: @NYCinvestigates

Danielle Leigh
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com
Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist
Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
7 on your side investigationhospitalbronx lebanon hospitalshootingmass shootingNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Exclusive: Widow of man murdered on Mother's Day speaks out
Whistleblower: NYCHA ignored warnings ahead of heating outages
Bronx tenants without cooking gas for nearly a year
Exclusive: ConEd altered plan to bury lines prior to storms
More 7 on your side investigation
Top Stories
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Police investigating alleged sex assault in high school bathroom
2 tornadoes confirmed in Putnam, 5 storm-related deaths
Police: Arrested mom stabbed eldest daughter up to 70 times
Teacher allegedly drowns raccoons in front of students
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Teen allegedly kidnapped, assaulted getting off school bus
NYC parking meter rates to go up by the end of 2018
Show More
Truck spill spreads cookie dough all over highway
Suspect sought in 2 attempted abductions in Brooklyn
Deal to buy tickets leads to chokehold robbery on UES
Locals in London reflect on Meghan Markle, royal wedding
2nd round of interviews for NY AG; Letitia James to run
More News