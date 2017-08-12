Suspect arrested in attempted rape in Bronx Walgreens bathroom

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a brazen and terrifying sex assault in the Bronx.

Authorities say the suspect attempted to rape a woman in a bathroom inside a Walgreens just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

28-year-old Victor Augustus is charged with attempted rape, sex abuse, forcible touching, assault and harrassment.

The incident happened inside the business on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section.
According to the NYPD, the 50-year-old victim was approached by the suspect as she was exiting a single-occupancy unisex bathroom.

The man allegedly shoved the victim back inside, pushed her to the ground, covered her mouth and attempted to remove her pants. A store employee heard the victim's screams for help and pulled the suspect off the victim.

He fled the location on foot northbound on White Plains Road. The victim was treated at Jacobi Hospital.
