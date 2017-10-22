Two young teenage girls are safe after police say they were held against their will inside a Brooklyn house and overheard plans to be forced into prostitution.The suspects, all 19-year-olds are charged with attempted sex trafficking, promoting prostitution, and rape.Police were at Snediker Ave. near Linden Blvd in East New York since Saturday afternoon - that is where detectives found the victims, two girls, ages 14 and 15.On Tuesday, officials say the girls drove from Ulster County to the Bronx with one of the suspects. At some point, they came to a top floor apartment in the home, and stayed there for several days. On Friday, one victim posted on social media that she was okay, and seemed aware that people were looking for her. By then, the girls' families had posted pictures of them on Facebook, and noted both state and local police.The teens told detectives at one point they heard the suspects talking about forcing them into prostitution. One victim tried to leave the home, but told police that the suspect wouldn't let her and punched her in the face. The victim was able to use her cellphone, and sent her father a ping to show where her location was - that is when police arrived at the home.One neighbor tells Eyewitness News he spotted four to six teenagers leaving that home on Friday afternoon and thought it was odd.