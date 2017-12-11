Police are looking for the man who stole $20,000 worth of jewelry from a Long Island mall.Video was released of the theft at a store in the Roosevelt Field Mall in East Garden City.The man is seen looking at a ring and earrings Friday night at Markens Jewelers, then grabbing the merchandise from the employee's hands and fleeing the store on foot.An employee chased the man into the parking lot, where the suspect hopped into a white Nissan Sentra and got away.The subject is described by police as a male black, 6'0" tall, approximately 190 lbs., wearing a green knit hat, blue jeans and a black and white jacket.Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------