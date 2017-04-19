SUBWAY

7 train service restored with significant delays after mid-rush shutdown

NewsCopter 7's Shannon Sohn reports on the subway problems.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Service along the 7 train line in Manhattan and Queens has been restored after a mid-rush shutdown Wednesday afternoon.

The issues began around 5:30 p.m., when the MTA said signal problems prompted them to suspend the entire line -- between 34th Street/Hudson Yards and Flushing/Main Street in Queens.

Even though service started up again just before 7 p.m., the MTA said there are extensive delays, and riders are urged to take alternative subway or bus lines.

The shutdown likely impacts many New York Mets fans going to Wednesday's game against the Phillies, which starts at 7:10 p.m.

Here's a look at the large crowd at Queensboro Plaza in Long Island City during the suspension:

This video from NewsCopter 7 showed the view from above the same station:

Riders took to social media to talk about the suspension of service:

Some people said they were even stuck on a train:

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
