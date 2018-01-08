TRAVEL

Flight activity resumes at JFK after water main break, but delays persist

Candace McCowan has more on the water main break issue at JFK Airport.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Full flight activity has resumed at JFK Airport's Terminal 4 after a water main break caused chaos and suspended international arrivals. Officials hoped for normal operations after the issue was resolved, but many frustrated passengers were still experiencing delays Monday.

The issues Sunday came after the winter storm wreaked havoc on air travel into Saturday, with a massive number of delays and cancellations.

A feeder pipe to the sprinkler system broke due to the cold weather around 2 p.m. Sunday, flooding the terminal with 3 inches of water. Fire alarms went off, and workers shut down power in the Customs hall as a precaution.

"The pipe had frozen, so this appears to be directly weather-related," Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. "But what is not clear is why the pipe was not weather protected."

The flooding took out two thirds of the arrivals area of Terminal 4, including Customs and Immigration processing facility. The arrivals level frontage areas were also required to close at the time. Passengers were left on planes on the tarmac for hours, and those who made it into the terminal were unable to get their checked luggage. Many flights still in the air were diverted to other airports, including Boston.

Twelve international flights arrived during the time of the break, and all were de-planed and processed through Customs. Because there was no baggage claim, seven planes-worth of of passengers went through Customs and were told to leave the airport through a side door without their bags. Bags were still on most airplanes, which meant those planes could not be turned around for departures until they had been emptied.

Senator Chuck Schumer said that everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.

Overall, 143 flights were canceled due to the water main break. Officials said 32 of those flights were international, and 38 were Delta.

At one point, passengers told Eyewitness News that airport officials wanted to do a full evacuation of the building, but they backtracked due to the bitter cold temperatures outside.

The Port Authority has launched a full investigation to find out what happened, saying it will "hold all responsible parties accountable."
travelair traveljfk international airportJamaicaQueensNew York City
