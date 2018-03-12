VIRAL VIDEO

VIDEO: Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs

Joe Torres has more on a gumball bandit who struggled to steal a gumball machine from an animal shelter.

SACRAMENTO, California (WABC) --
A man broke into an animal shelter in California, but he didn't tried to steal cash - he tried to steal gumballs.

The man dubbed the 'Gumball Bandit' struggled to drag the machine through a broken window at the shelter in Sacramento.

At one point, the gumballs spilled out and left the man with only the machine.

Eventually the bandit brought the machine out through another exit and tossed it over a barbed wire fence.

His wild journey has gone viral.

