AccuWeather Alert: Another round of snow on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) --While most of the Tri-State area is still cleaning up and digging out from Nor'easter #2, AccuWeather is keeping a close eye on another storm system.
This coastal storm will affect the area Monday night into Tuesday morning and is expected to bring snow, wind and slippery travel conditions.
The greatest threat for accumulating snow and high winds is for New York City and points east into Long Island.
Clouds will increase Monday afternoon, and the precipitation will begin as rain Monday evening before changing over to snow across the area.
Current snowfall projections call for 1 to 3 inches in New York City and 3 to 6 inches for the eastern part of Long Island. The snow will taper off by Tuesday afternoon.
Winds along the Long Island coast could gust to 50 mph.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
