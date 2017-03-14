NEW YORK (WABC) --Those hoping for a white Christmas will get their wish, at least in some parts of the New York area.
The AccuWeather forecast calls for rain arriving late Sunday night, then changing over to snow in the overnight hours and into Christmas morning.
New York City can expect a coating to an inch of snow.
Areas north and west of the city will have higher accumulations, with 1 - 3 inches expected.
The higher elevations and the mid-Hudson Valley, including counties further north (Ulster) could expect 3-6 inches.
The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Sunday night starting at 10 p.m.
In a snow alert, DSNY coordinates with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol in accordance with each agency's written snow plan.
A wind advisory is also in effect for Christmas Day, with potential gusts of up to 50 miles an hour.
Temperatures will drop sharply as the week goes along with highs of only 27 by Thursday and 26 by Friday.
