NEW YORK (WABC) --The powerful storms that moved through the New York area Tuesday left at least four people dead, including an 11-year-old girl in Orange County, New York.
The girl and her mother had arrived home on Robinson Avenue in Newburgh at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and were unloading the car when police say the wind caused a large tree to topple onto the vehicle.
The girl was extricated from the car by the fire department and transported to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The mother suffered minor injuries.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
Another person was also killed in Newburgh.
Two more people were killed in Connecticut. Authorities say a person died when a tree fell on a car on Brush Hill Road in New Fairfield.
In Danbury, a man was doing yard work at a residence at Candlewood Lake when he saw the storm and decided to shelter in his pickup truck.
A tree fell on the truck and he was killed.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton also says a teenager suffered serious injuries when he was hit by the roof of a dugout on a baseball field.
In New Jersey, trees toppled onto homes and cars. A $100,000 show car was destroyed when a tree topled onto the owner's garage.
"I looked out my window and I saw my garage crushed," he said.
Fortunately, the man and his family were not injured.
On Jefferson Street in Passaic, a roof peeled off a day care with children and adults inside. No one was hurt, but the roof remains lying in the street in front of the business.
Authorities say thousands remain without power due to the storm.
