WEATHER

Power outages persist after 2nd nor'easter pummels New York area

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Tim Fleischer reports on the aftermath of the storm from Yorkville, NY

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Residents across the New York area were digging out from as much as 2 feet of wet, heavy snow Thursday, while utilities dealt with downed trees and electric lines that snarled traffic and left hundreds of thousands without power in the Northeast after two strong nor'easters in less than a week, all with possibility of another storm in the wings.

The lower Hudson Valley received the brunt of the snowfall, with residents in Westchester County still reeling from the previous storm. More than 44,000 customers were without power Thursday morning. In Suffern, an 88-year-old woman died after being hit by a falling tree in her yard.

On Lockwood Avenue in Yonkers, the wind blew down a tree during the snowstorm which downed several utility poles, transformers, wires and tree branches onto the street and cars. The street has been taped off for crews to repair the damage.

Amy Freeze posted more from Yonkers on her Instagram (@AmyFreeze7) and Snapchat accounts as well as Facebook.


Related: Nor'easter causes travel mess on roads, rails

The first nor'easter hit six days ago, and power outages were prevalent in Westchester County and across New Jersey even before the second storm arrived. Downed trees blocked the restoration efforts on Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze reports on how Yonkers is dealing with the aftermath of the storm.



Westchester County Executive George Latimer called for the resignation of the presidents of Con Edison and NYSEG due to what he called their inadequate response to the first storm.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he's ordering a review of how the state's utilities handled their response to the two recent winter storms.

EMBED More News Videos

One NJ town is still facing power outages the day after the storm.



Murphy said Thursday at a news conference that a state of emergency remains in effect and that around 225,000 residents are still without power. He says that's down from 350,000 at the height of the outages. He added that about 17,000 residents are still without power from last week's storm.

EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the nor'easter aftermath in New Jersey.


In Cortlandt, more than 700 residents remained without power as the snow piled up. Among them was Teressa Davidoski, whose family relied on a generator for power as they wondered about the severity of the new storm.

"We are going to walk down the street if we have to and stay with neighbors there but we can't drive anywhere," she said.

Hours after the nor'easter left the area, trees and power lines continued to come down, creating dangerous situations for residents and drivers. Eyewitness News captured one incident on camera in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey that sent workers scrambling after a tree branch broke, snapped a power line and exploded manhole covers.

EMBED More News Videos

An Eyewitness News camera was rolling when it happened in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey



Related: Emergency Resources for the Winter Storm

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweatherpower outagenor'easterWestchester CountyNew YorkYonkers
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Nor'easter strands hundreds of drivers in New Jersey
A Times Square proposal in the snow
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter leaves behind snow, slushy mess
More Weather
Top Stories
Man dies after driving around barricade and onto live wires
Police: Man got girl out of school 10 times, now both missing
Journalist who died on submarine texted 'I'm still alive' day she disappeared
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Trump signs order imposing steep tariffs on steel, aluminum
Teacher charged with sexually touching students
88-year-old woman fatally struck by falling tree
GOP aides: Trump threatens veto over Hudson River rail tunnel
Show More
Victim in Alabama school shooting ID'd as 17-year-old girl
Nor'easter strands hundreds of drivers in New Jersey
Person of interest identified in Times Square subway attack
New study reveals extent of mold problems at NYCHA apartments
McDonald's flips arches for International Women's Day
More News
Top Video
What happens when a tree snaps a powerline
Aerials video shows nor'easter damage across Tri-State
These New Yorkers are ready for 'American Idol'
88-year-old woman fatally struck by falling tree
More Video