WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms cause damage across area

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the storm damage from Manor Heights.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding caused damage throughout the New York Area on Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

There were several reports of flooded streets and downed trees and power lines.
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports on the storm damage in Wood-ridge, New Jersey.



Officials reported trees down across Staten Island. More than 10,000 customers on Staten Island lost power at one point due to the storm.

The storms also led to a miserable commute - there were big backups on the New Jersey Turnpike as well as airport delays.

AJ Ross has more from Ridgefield:

EMBED More News Videos

AJ Ross has more from Ridgefield.


The Panorama Music Festival on Randall's Island was evacuated due to the severe weather threat. The 3-day festival was scheduled to resume over the weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

The storms will fall apart overnight, though it will remain humid with temperatures dipping down to the low 70s.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
*Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweatherstorm
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Photos from the wildfires across California
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News