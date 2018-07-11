GRAMERCY, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have identified the woman who was found dead inside a trash compactor at a Manhattan condominium Tuesday.
Authorities responded to the scene at the Zeckendorf Towers building on One Irving Place just before 5 p.m.
They say 48-year-old Lara Prychenko was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside the trash compactor by an employee of the building.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the moments before the incident, she was seen on surveillance video and was by herself.
Police say they are not looking for suspects.
They are now trying to determine if this was an accident or intentional.
Residents said they received an email instructing them not to use the trash chute for the time being, and all the chutes were locked shut.
The investigation remains ongoing.
