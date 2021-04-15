Woman arrested at JFK Airport after customs agents find $94K worth of cocaine in bra

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10500311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> They're slow, slimy and a menace to society. Such are the giant African snails discovered during a baggage examination at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Sunday.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Customs agents at JFK International Airport in New York City made a drug bust that they won't forget anytime soon.They say a woman arriving from the Dominican Republic had stuffed pellets of cocaine inside her bra.Customs agents found the hidden stash after first discovering the number of small packets inside her purse.The woman then admitted to inserting more of the pellets into a body cavity.The drugs have an estimated street value of $94,000.----------