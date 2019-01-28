1 dead, 1 injured after fire breaks out in Mount Vernon apartment

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) --
A man is dead and a woman hospitalized following a fire in Mount Vernon Monday.

The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of a multi-family house on South 1st Avenue.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and were able to contain the fire to one apartment.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead. A woman was pulled from the kitchen of the apartment in cardiac arrest and brought to a first-floor landing, where firefighters and EMS performed CPR.

She was taken to Mount Vernon Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials said there were smoke detectors in the apartment but they did not go off.

At least 12 people were evacuated from the home.

