1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Bronx elevator accident

Elevator collapses in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 30-year-old construction worker was killed and another critically injured when a freight elevator collapsed and fell several stories in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site on Bruckner Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. after the elevator dropped to the first floor.

The two men, working for SDI Construction, were loading material into the freight elevator on the top floor when it fell.

Both workers were found unconscious and unresponsive inside.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other, 29, was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

The location is a four-story mixed occupancy building that is under construction, and inspectors with the Department of Buildings are investigating.

Work was being done on the elevator at the time, but it is unclear what caused it to fall.

The workers had permits for elevator work, and the existing building has multiple active construction permits, including for interior renovation, exterior work, vertical enlargement, and change of use.

Citizen App video captured rescue crews at the building.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Vacant for the past 15 years, the former ice factory has been best known as "The History Channel building" because of an advertisement.

It was slated to be the home of the Dream Charter School's main campus.

