1 dead, 1 under arrest in Manhattan multi-car crash

One person is dead, one was critically injured and another is under arrest in a multi-car crash that flipped one vehicle, which then burst into flames, in Manhattan Saturday morning.Officials said at least three cars crashed in the northbound lanes of West Street near Laight Street just before 7:30 a.m.The overturned vehicle was still smoldering as authorities put a tarp over it, indicating the fatality was still inside.Video from Citizen App shows a black four-door sedan with a crumpled hood on West Street and emergency responders carrying a person on a stretcher.Officials said one person is dead, and another was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. One person was taken into custody, but it was unclear why.The victims' identities have not been released, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.West Street is closed northbound at Hubert Street, and there are southbound lane closures. Detours were put in place, but there are heavy delays near the crash scene.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------