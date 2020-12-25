1 dead, 2 injured in Queens crash between Lamborghini, for-hire vehicle

By Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- One person is dead, and two others injured after a Lamborghini crashed into a for-hire vehicle in Queens Thursday night.

Officials say a Lamborghini plowed into a Toyota Camry for-hire vehicle, with a driver and two passengers inside.

They say both vehicles ended up on a sidewalk at 103rd Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park.

According to authorities, one person that was in the Camry was killed and two others were taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Lamborghini fled the scene on foot.

Police are investigating the incident.

Related topics:
ozone parkqueensnew york citycar crashfatal crashcrash
