Sad news in #Parsippany. Heavy traffic due to major bus accident! Hope everyone is safe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dRacx1Bdk3 — Melinda Reyes (@botsreyes) January 25, 2019

One person is dead and two people are hospitalized in serious condition as authorities continue to investigate a crash involving a bus and three cars in New Jersey.It happened at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday on I-80 in Parsippany, Morris County.The Adirondack Trailways bus carrying over two dozen passengers was traveling eastbound near Exit 43 when it collided with the other vehicles, authorities said.A person in one of the cars was ejected and landed in oncoming traffic, and was pronounced dead at the scene.A Morristown Medical Center spokeswoman says the hospital received 20 patients from the crash, ranging in conditions from fair to critical.The bus was heading to New York City. There was no immediate word where it originated.I-80 express lanes were closed in both directions through the area, while local lanes remained open.New Jersey State Police are investigating the accident.----------