1 dead, 3 critically injured in incident inside Queens Village apartment

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS VILLAGE (WABC) -- A 72-year-old man is dead, apparently fatally stabbed by his 30-year-old son inside an apartment in Queens Village.

Three people - the man's 70-year-old wife, another son, age 31, and that son's 29-year-old wife - are all in critical condition.

The son is in custody and was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

It is likely he is responsible for the injuries to the three others, who may have been overcome by carbon monoxide.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday inside an apartment on Hempstead Avenue.

The fire department is ventilating the apartment right now so detectives can get inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS | Manhattan's Vessel closes indefinitely due to string of suicides
EMBED More News Videos

The massive staircase known as the 'Vessel,' located at Hudson Yards, is now closed after a string of suicides.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queens villagequeensnew york citydeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jones Beach mega-site opens, 2nd COVID variant cluster confirmed
Baby boom resulting from coronavirus pandemic, hospital finds
Powerball jackpot hits $640M as Mega Millions grows to $750M
FBI offers chilling details of planned protests, NJ asks for public's help
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
E-scooter caused fire that injured 12, including children in Bronx
Show More
2 suspects break in, vandalize CT middle school
AccuWeather: Mild and cloudy
COVID Live Updates: Promising trials for Johnson & Johnson's 1 dose vaccine
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
Andrew Yang officially announces NYC mayoral run
More TOP STORIES News