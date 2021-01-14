1 dead, 3 critically injured in incident inside Queens Village apartment

Three people - the man's 70-year-old wife, another son, age 31, and that son's 29-year-old wife - are all in critical condition.
The son is in custody and was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
It is likely he is responsible for the injuries to the three others, who may have been overcome by carbon monoxide.
The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday inside an apartment on Hempstead Avenue.
The fire department is ventilating the apartment right now so detectives can get inside.
The investigation is ongoing.
