1 dead, 3 critically injured in incident inside Queens Village apartment

QUEENS VILLAGE (WABC) -- A 72-year-old man is dead, apparently fatally stabbed by his 30-year-old son inside an apartment in Queens Village.Three people - the man's 70-year-old wife, another son, age 31, and that son's 29-year-old wife - are all in critical condition.The son is in custody and was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.It is likely he is responsible for the injuries to the three others, who may have been overcome by carbon monoxide.The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday inside an apartment on Hempstead Avenue.The fire department is ventilating the apartment right now so detectives can get inside.The investigation is ongoing.----------