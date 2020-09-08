1 killed, 2 injured when gunman opens fire in Queens courtyard

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A man was killed and two other people were injured when an unknown gunman opened fire in Queens.
The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. on 29-43 Far Rockaway Blvd.
Police say two men and a woman were standing in a courtyard when the suspect fired multiple shots.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 19-year-old man was shot in the back and leg while a 21-year-old woman was shot in the ankle and leg.
The other two victims are expected to survive.
The gunman ran away eastbound on Far Rockaway Boulevard.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
