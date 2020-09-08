3 shot in Brooklyn hours after deadly shooting in Queens

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was reported on 456 Dekalb Ave. just after 4:30 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear, but police say one person is in critical condition.
RELATED | Labor Day violence: 6-year-old shot in both legs, 15-year-old charged with attempted murder
Few other details were released.
The triple shooting was the second in the city on Tuesday. In Queens, a 20-year-old man was killed and a woman and another man were injured when a gunman started shooting at them while they were in a courtyard.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
