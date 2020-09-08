Labor Day violence: 6-year-old shot in both legs, 15-year-old charged with attempted murder

The victim is said to have a contagious smile, but his youthful happiness was shattered when he was caught in the middle of a violent shootout near the intersection of Crown Street and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.
The second grader was shot in both legs, and his mother Patricia was wounded in her foot.
"The bullet went through both legs," she said. "One leg hit just muscle. The other leg it shattered his bone."
It happened 3 a.m on Labor Day morning, as they were arriving home exiting a cab.
The shooting happened just a short distance from J'ouvert celebrations, where police say two people started shooting into a crowd that was gathered around a small party in front of a house.
Related: Group of men involved in gunfight in Brooklyn lobby
Family members say the boy is now out of surgery and recovering. Three other men were also shot, but none of the injuries was life threatening.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder, five counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He is described as a reputed gang member and is believed to be the one who fired into the crowd.
Authorities say 21-year-old Kervins Noel also arrested in possession of an illegal gun, taken into custody at the scene and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities do not believe he shot anyone.
Related: 25-year-old man shot, killed while sitting inside car in Queens
The holiday weekend, which included unauthorized gatherings for the annual West Indian American Day Parade and the J'ouvert festival, was marred by shootings, but Mayor Bill de Blasio credited the community and the NYPD for keeping the violence limited.
"We had one incident, and it was a very troubling incident, where one individual shot five people in Crown Heights in the early morning hours Monday," he said. "One of those people was a 6-year-old boy, and that is deeply troubling. Thank God none had life threatening injuries. But except for that incident, overwhelmingly, we had a peaceful weekend in Central Brooklyn, and it really is because of the hard work of everyone."
The NYPD made 160 gun arrests last week, a 25 year high, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, crediting the increase in officers on the streets. He said 37 more gun arrests were made Monday, at least 32 of them in Brooklyn.
In fact, last week marked the most gun arrests in a seven-day span since 1995, with 128 people charged and 87 guns recovered on Labor Day weekend alone.
"That's pretty significant," Shea said.
The number of shootings this holiday weekend was comparable to previous years, Shea said. There were 22 shootings with 28 victims Friday through Monday.
"It was kind of in the range," he said. "With the way things have been going lately, I would deem that a success. But we have a lot of work to do, clearly."
The J'ouvert celebration was supposed to be virtual this year, but hundreds still took to the streets overnight.
Related: Man fatally shot while walking dog in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
Over the last several months, there have been double the incidents over this same time last year, with more than 1,200 victims.
NYPD's chief of department tweeted about the "senseless violence."
At tonight’s senseless shooting in Brooklyn where five people were shot, officers also arrested two men — and recovered two guns. The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. We’re asking anyone with information to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ChjdMlurj3— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) September 7, 2020
President Donald Trump also weighed in on the violence in Brooklyn.
Rochester N.Y., Brooklyn N.Y., Portland - All had bad nights, all weakly run by Radical Left Democrat Governors and Mayors! Get the picture?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube