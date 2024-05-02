Small plane makes emergency landing on Cedar Beach; pilot and passenger uninjured

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Mt. Sinai (WABC) -- A pilot and a passenger walked away unscathed after their small plane made an emergency landing in Suffolk County.

The single-engine Cessna 152 landed on Cedar Beach in Mt. Sinai around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old pilot reported that the plane had experienced engine failure before coming down on the beach.

Both the pilot and his passenger, a 59-year-old woman, were uninjured. No one on the beach was injured.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

