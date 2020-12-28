1 killed, worker rescued after wall collapse in Brooklyn

The retaining wall toppled on 42nd Street between 4th and 5th avenues in Sunset Park on Monday afternoon during what should have been a routine construction job.
NewsCopter 7 was overhead moments after the 9-foot retaining wall collapsed onto the two men.
Dozens of firefighters rushed to pull one worker to safety who was trapped under debris. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital.
A second worker was pronounced dead at the scene.
A third worker who was working on site with the other two for the past few days had just left the job to get lunch.
His wife rushed to the scene to try to comfort him as after the emotional and tragic incident.
"Thank God he's OK, God saved me, God saved me," he said after the incident.
