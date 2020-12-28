1 killed, worker rescued after wall collapse in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- City inspectors are trying to figure out what went terribly wrong in the backyard of a Brooklyn home that left one worker dead when a wall collapsed.

The retaining wall toppled on 42nd Street between 4th and 5th avenues in Sunset Park on Monday afternoon during what should have been a routine construction job.

NewsCopter 7 was overhead moments after the 9-foot retaining wall collapsed onto the two men.
EMBED More News Videos

NewsCopter 7 was flying over the scene in Brooklyn as crews respond to a wall collapse in Brooklyn.



Dozens of firefighters rushed to pull one worker to safety who was trapped under debris. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

A second worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third worker who was working on site with the other two for the past few days had just left the job to get lunch.

His wife rushed to the scene to try to comfort him as after the emotional and tragic incident.

"Thank God he's OK, God saved me, God saved me," he said after the incident.

MORE NEWS: Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father days before Christmas
EMBED More News Videos

The Bruno family hopes their story serves as a tale of caution for those who want to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynsunset parkcollapsefdnyrescuewall collapse
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York will fine $1M for coronavirus vaccine fraud
Warehouse party with more than 200 inside busted, organizers arrested
Woman slashed with 'unknown object' while walking in Brooklyn
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father
3-year anniversary of historic, tragic NYC fire that killed 13
Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020 in Times Square
Show More
Investigation underway after woman killed outside apartment
1 dead, 2 jump out window after fire tears through home in NJ
1 dead, 2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on NY highway
House set to vote on Trump's $2,000 checks; GOP in a tough spot
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
More TOP STORIES News